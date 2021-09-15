PENDLETON — Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team scored a goal in each half and defeated Blue Mountain here on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2-1.
The Warriors' Lindsey Beaman took a ball from Sam Callahan and opened scoring in the 29th minute.
The Timberwolves' Kylie Baker tied the game at the 58-minute mark, where it remained until the waning moments of the game.
At the 89-minute mark, Walla Walla's Mallory Hemenway took an Emmy Williams feed and scored the game-winner.
Warrior goalie Josey Gunter made three saves on four shots on goal.
Walla Walla outshot Blue Mountain, 14-4, in the game.
The Warriors (2-1-2) next go to Spokane at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
