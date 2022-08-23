TUKWILA, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team tallied a second-half goal that earned it a 1-1 tie with Lower Columbia in Northwest Athletic Conference action at Starfire Stadium on Tuesday morning, Aug. 23.
Chloe Bafus scored the game-tying goal, unassisted, in the 48th minute.
The Red Devils scored their goal less than two minutes after the opening whistle. Adalie Schierscher netted it off an assist by Alexandra Dolce.
Eleven shots were recorded in the match, six of which were on goal. Lower Columbia was credited with eight shots and four SOG's.
Walla Walla goalie Viviana Ochoa contributed to the result by stopping three Red Devil shots.
Lower Columbia held the advantage in corner kicks by a 2-1 margin and Walla Walla was whistled for four of the five fouls in the contest.
The Warriors play Green River Wednesday at 2 p.m.
