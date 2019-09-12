Aubree Skone scored two goals for Walla Walla Community College, teammates Ashley Conrad, Taylen Wohl, Jessica Maher and Rylee Simpson each added one, and goalie Josey Gunter made three saves as the undefeated Warriors captured their sixth straight win with a 6-0 rout of Treasure Valley in Northwest Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on their Tausick Way pitch on Wednesday.
Facing another East Region team for the first time this year, WWCC dominated. The Warriors outshot Treasure Valley, 32-5.
Maher netted the first goal barely two minutes in, and she helped the WWCC lead only continue to grow, going to Anabel Lin with assists.
The Warriors will stay here for their next match, hosting Blue Mountain on Saturday starting at noon.