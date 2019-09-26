COEUR D’ALENE — Late goals back-to-back by Jessica Maher and Rylee Simpson, both assisted by Taylen Wohl in the last six minutes of regulation, kept the undefeated Walla Walla Community College women’s soccer team in first place with its 2-1 comeback victory over North Idaho in Northwest Athletic Conference East Region action here on Wednesday.
Second-place Columbia Basin (4-0-1 in the East) picked up a 4-1 win at Spokane on Wednesday, but remained back of WWCC (10-0-0 overall, 5-0-0 in the region) thanks to the rally here.
The Warriors might find themselves looking up at CBC when they return to action at the Tausick Way pitch this coming Wednesday against Spokane at 2 p.m., as the Hawks will have already played.
CBC will host North Idaho on Saturday starting at noon.
But in the meantime, WWCC can savor its come-from-behind win here.
Warrior goalie Josey Gunter finished with three saves, but North Idaho managed to get on the scoreboard first 15 minutes into the second half.
WWCC outshot NIC, 10-4 — including seven shots on goal — but the Warriors failed to hit the back of the net until Wohl and Maher connected to tie things up in the 84th minute.
Wohl then fed Simpson to put the Warriors on top only three minutes later, with about three to go, and the Warriors held on.