Walla Walla held visiting North Idaho to 27 percent shooting from the field — 10 percent from 3-point distance — and ran away from the Cardinals 70-40 Saturday afternoon in a Northwest Athletic Conference East Region women’s basketball game in the Dietrich Dome.
“They started four guards against us and I was concerned that we couldn’t match up,” WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. “But we played good defense in the first half, and really great defense in the second half.”
The Cardinals made just 2-of-15 shots from the field in the first quarter and trailed 16-7 heading into the second 10-minute set. They trailed 33-20 at the intermission and totally lost contact in the third when WWCC went on a 19-4 run to open up a 52-24 lead.
“We just won by 30 points,” Hazeltine said almost in disbelief. “Nobody beats North Idaho by 30 points. North Idaho is notoriously good and we know it will be a different game when we play them up there.”
While North Idaho struggled shooting the ball all night, the Warriors fired away an even 50 percent clip, knocking down 30-of-60 shots from the field. They did most of their damage in the paint and only attempted seven 3-point shots, sinking three of them.
Freshman reserve post DeeAnn White, a 6-footer, came off the bench to score 13 points and share the team scoring lead with sophomore shooting guard Sailor Liefke. Starting posts Holly Golenor and Tori Craner added 12 points each and Marissa Cortes, WWCC’s starting point guard, was a fifth Warrior in double figures with 10 points.
“We have four post players who are interchangeable,” Hazeltine said. “Tonight we were pretty balanced. I thought Tori (Craner) played well, especially on defense.
“But we are fortunate to have those four posts.”
Freshman guard Dakota Patchen, normally one of WWCC’s top scorers, took just one shot in the game and didn’t score during her 14 minutes on the floor.
“They know about Dakota and they were chasing her,” Hazeltine said of North Idaho’s defensive strategy. “But she’s a team player, and when they chase her it opens up lanes for other players.”
Anna Schrade scored 11 points for North Idaho and Cheyenne Green, a muscular 5-10 post out of Alaska, added 10 points in a reserve role.
Walla Walla bumped its league-leading East Region record to 4-0 and is now 15-1 on the season heading into a game at Treasure Valley on Wednesday.
“We didn’t expect that going into the season,” Hazeltine said of her team’s record.
North Idaho, which plays at home vs. Wenatchee Wednesday, slipped to 1-2 in league games and 7-7 overall.
Warriors 70, Cardinals 40
NORTH IDAHO (40) — Peterson 1-8 0-0 2, Randall 0-5 2-2 2, Schrade 5-16 0-1 11, Eborall 3-9 1-2 7, Carlton 1-10 1-4 4, Higgins 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Mangun 2-3 0-0 4, Green 5-11 0-0 11. Totals 17-62 4-9 40.
WALLA WALLA (70) — Golenor 6-10 0-0 12, Cortes 4-12 1-2 10, Liefke 5-11 2-2 13, Cheney 2-4 0-0 5, Craner 5-10 2-2 12, McGreevy 0-0 0-0 0, Cristobal 1-1 0-2 2, Skinner 0-0 0-0 0, Patchen 0-1 0-0 0, White 6-7 1-1 13, Keefe 1-4 1-3 3, Jensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 7-12 70
North Idaho 7 13 10 10 — 40
Walla Walla 16 17 22 15 — 70
3-point goals — North Idaho 2-20 (Peterson 0-2, Randall 0-2, Schrade 1-8, Eborall 0-2, Carlton 1-4, Green 0-2), WWCC 3-7 (Cortes 1-2, Liefke 1-4, Cheney 1-1). Total fouls — North Idaho 17, WWCC 7. Fouled out — North Idaho (Carlton). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — WWCC 51 (Liefke 16), North Idaho 19 (Schrade 6). Turnovers — WWCC 16, North Idaho 8. Assists — WWCC 15 (Cortes 5), North Idaho 9 (Eborall 4).