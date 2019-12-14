BELLEVUE — Walla Walla Community College remained perfect here Saturday in Bellevue Crossover women's basketball action. The Warriors dismantled South Puget Sound Saturday 82-40 after opening crossover action with a 59-47 win over Bellevue Friday.
The Warriors put this one away Saturday night with a 22-6 second-quarter run that left the Clippers trailing 46-19 at intermission. The Clippers never recovered.
Eleven different Warriors scored. Three Warriors finished in double digits. Jessica Cheney and Dakota Patchen led the way as each scored 15. Holly Golenor added 12. Sailor Liefke and DeeAnn White weren't far behind as both scored nine.
Patchen scored all 15 of her points from beyond the arc. Jessica Cheney led the Warriors to a 55-22 rebounding advantage with a team-high seven. The Warriors dished out 21 assists on their 33 buckets in rolling to the win.
"Our goal tonight was not to play down to the competition," Warrior coach Bobbie Hazeltine said. "We played everybody and they did a great job. We didn't play down. It was good to get some players rest as we play four games in five days."
In Friday's opener, the Warriors blitzed host Bellevue 21-8 in the second quarter and held the Bulldogs off the rest of the way to open crossover action with a 59-47 win.
The Warrior defense limited the Bulldogs to 28 percent shooting (15-52) from the floor. Patchen led the Warrior offense as Patchen poured home a game-high 19 points, including five from 3-point land, and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
"We struggled on offense against a good Bellevue team," Hazeltine added. "We played really good man defense. It is our best defensive effort of the season."
The Warriors conclude Bellevue cross over action today at noon against Mt Hood.
"We beat Mt. Hood by eight last week," concluded Hazeltine. "It will be a good test for us."
Warriors 82, Clippers 40
WWCC (82) - Golenor 12, Cortes 2, Liefke 9, Cheney 15, Craner 6, Mcgreevy 2, Cristobal, Skinner 4, Patchen 15, White 9, Keefe 6, Jensen 2. Totals 33-83 6-8 82.
S0UTH PUGET SOUND (40) - Francisco 11, Brown 9, Griffin 2, Grose 8, Gifford 4, Abesamis 5, Santos 1. Totals 16-52 3-6 40.
WWCC;24;22;17;19;—;82.
So. Puget Sound;13;6;9;12;—;40.
3-point goals — WW 10 (Patchen 5), So. 5 (Francisco 2, Grose 2). Total Fouls - WW 6, So. 8. Fouled out - none. Technicals - none. Rebounds - WW 55 (Cheney 7), So. 22 (Grose 9). Turnovers - WW 7, So. 17. Assists - WW 21 (Cristobal 4, Patchen 4), So. 11 (Francisco 5).
Warriors 59, Bulldogs 47
WWCC (59) — Golenor 6, Cortes, Liefke 14, Cheney 2, Craner 2, McGreevy, Cristobal 5, Patchen 19, White 2, Keefe 9. Totals 21-47 10-14 59.
BELLEVUE (47) — Clabby 5, Brown 16, Amos 4, Bungay 7, Luckett 10, Faulkner 2, Laut, Rutledge 3, Bracy, Sutura. Totals 15-52 11-19 47.
WWCC;11;21;11;16;—;59.
Bellevue;13;8;12;14;—;47.
3-point goals — WW 7 (Patchen 5), Bell 6 (Brown 3). Total fouls - WW 20, Bell 18. Fouled out - none. Technicals - none. Rebounds - WW 36 (Patchen 8), Bell 23 (Luckett 9). Turnovers - WW 16, Bell 9. Assists - WW 12 (Cheney 3, Keefe 3), Bell 8 (Brown 3).