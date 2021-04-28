The Walla Walla Community College women's basketball team buried visiting Blue Mountain with a 22-point first quarter and coasted to a 65-34 trashing of the Timberwolves in a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region game Tuesday night, April 27, in the Dietrich Dome.

Miaja Mills paced a balanced Warrior attack with 11 points. Reserves Kortney Trappett and Annagail Smith scored 10 points apiece.

"Obviously we had a great start," WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "I like the way we came out."

Walla Walla continued its dominance in the second quarter and led 40-11 at halftime.

To their credit, the Timberwolves outscored the Warriors in the third quarter 13-6 before WWCC closed the game with a 19-10 advantage in the final frame.

"We've gotta play four quarters," Hazeltine said. "The third quarter was our downfall, but we had a big enough lead that it didn't matter.

"Miaja played well," Hazeltine said. "She's getting better. She did a great job. Kortney always plays hard. She did a good job."

Twelve Warriors played in the game and 11 scored.

"We wanted to play everybody a lot," Hazeltine said. "We were trying to get people in the game."

The two teams will face one another Friday in Pendleton.

 

