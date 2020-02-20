In the wake of Monday's unsettling 67-61 loss at Treasure Valley, Walla Walla couldn't wait to get back on the basketball court.
Fortunately for coach Bobbi Hazeltine and her players, they didn't have to wait long.
And visiting Blue Mountain paid the price Wednesday night in the Dietrich Dome.
Holly Golenor, the Warriors' 6-foot sophomore post, scored 26 points and chased down 11 rebounds, both game-high totals, and Walla Walla routed the Timberwolves 82-60 in the women's Northwest Athletic Conference East Region contest.
The victory assured WWCC of the East Region's No. 1 seed into next month's NWAC Championships in Everett and guaranteed the Warriors of at least a share of the region championship. The Warriors, now 13-1 in league play and 24-2 overall, can claim the title outright with a win in either of their final two regular-season games or a loss by second-place Yakima (11-3, 21-6) in either of the Yaks' remaining two games.
The No. 1 seed belongs to the Warriors because they swept the regular-season series from Yakima, the only team with a chance to catch WWCC in the standings. And earning the top seed in Everett was Hazeltine's top priority.
"Seeding is more important," Hazeltine said. "It would be nice to win the region outright, but we wanted to go into the tournament No. 1."
Almost as important, Hazeltine confessed, was getting the bitter taste of Monday's loss in Ontario, Ore., out of her and her players' mouths.
"We couldn't wait to get out and play again," the coach said. "And we were fortunate to have only one day to stew about it until we got to play again. I think in the first half there was a little bit of get the anger out and play like we know we can."
With the team's five sophomores all on the court for their final game in the dome — WWCC closes out the regular season at Columbia Basin Saturday and at Big Bend next Wednesday — the Warriors stormed to a 22-7 lead after one quarter and extended the advantage to 44-22 at the intermission.
"We had a really good first half, and our five sophomores all played really well," Hazeltine said. "It was fun to watch, and I had a hard time taking them out of their final game in the dome. They've all had two really good years."
In addition to Golenor, Sailor Liefke, Tori Craner, Caitlin McGreevy and Jessica Cheney suited up for the final time in the Dietrich Dome.
Cheney made 5-of-11 3-point shots, scored a season-high 22 points and was WWCC's only other double-figure scorer Wednesday.
"We talked to Jess about being a little more offensive minded," Hazeltine said of Cheney. "She shot it really well last year and has been average this year, but she's put in some extra time and had one of her best games. I'm really happy for her."
Liefke, one of the team's leading scorers, managed just eight points on 2-for-10 shooting. But she also collected nine rebounds and dished out a game-best seven assists.
"I thought Sailor played well, even though she struggled with her shot and got into some foul trouble again," Hazeltine said. "She passes the ball so well, attacks and gives the ball to other people. She does so many things well."
Madi McKrola led the Timberwolves with 16 points, Katie Skramstad added 14 and Alyia Munoz put up 10 points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
Blue Mountain saw its East Region record tumble to 2-12 and is 6-21 overall. The Timberwolves play at Big Bend Saturday and finish up against Spokane next Wednesday in Pendleton.
Warriors 82, Timberwolves 60
BLUE MOUNTAIN (60) — Kramstad 5-18 2-2 14, Christensen 1-2 3-4 5, McKrola 6-15 1-1 16, Munoz 4-9 1-1 10, Van Steenkist 2-4 1-2 5, Fox 0-4 0-0 0, Miller 1-4 2-2 4, Rodriguez 2-5 0-0 6, Glenn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 10-12 60.
WALLA WALLA (82) — Golenor 12-19 2-3 26, McGreevy 1-4 0-0 2, Liefke 2-10 2-2 8, Cheney 7-17 3-4 22, Craner 2-4 2-2 6, Cortes 1-6 2-3 4, Cristobal 0-1 1-2 1, Skinner 0-2 0-0 0, Patchen 3-7 0-0 8, Keefe 2-4 1-1 5, Jensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 13-17 82.
Blue Mountain;7;15;21;17;—;60
Walla Walla;22;22;19;19;—;82
3-point goals — Blue Mountain 8-20 (Skramstad 2-4, McKrola 3-6, Munoz 1-2, Van Steenkist 0-1, Fox 0-4, Miller 0-1, Rodriguez 2-2), WWCC 9-26 (Liefke 2-5, Cheney 5-11, Cortes 0-2, Cristobal 0-1, Skinner 0-2, Patchen 2-5). Total fouls — Blue Mountain 18, WWCC 13. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — WWCC 46 (Golenor 11), Blue Mountain 33 (Munoz 10). Turnovers — Blue Mountain 14, WWCC 11. Assists — WWCC 23 (Liefke 7), Blue Mountain 6 (Christensen 2).