Chowder Bailey tallied an equalizing goal in the 36th minute on Wednesday, Oct. 5, during Walla Walla Community College's Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region women's soccer match with Spokane on the Warrior pitch.
But the Sasquatch scored six minutes later and added another goal in the second half in a 3-1 victory.
The loss dropped WWCC to 4-2-2 in the East and 7-2-3 overall.
Both teams put 40 percent of their shots on goal on Wednesday. Spokane had 10 shots, four on net, and Walla Walla kicked five shots, two of which were on target.
Bailey's goal, at 35:46, was her 11th of the season and assisted by Spencer Seabaugh.
The Warriors play at league-leading Columbia Basin on Saturday.
