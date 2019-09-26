Tylar Jones scored 12 kills, leading Walla Walla Community College over Yakima Valley in straight sets 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 to win their Northwest Athletic Conference East Region volleyball match here at the Dietrich Dome on Wednesday.
The Warriors (11-11 overall, 1-2 in the region) bounced back from a 3-0 loss at North Idaho on Friday, and the victory lifted WWCC into a tie for fifth place in the East.
“It was nice to get a win at home and in the East Region,” Warriors coach Chelsie Speer said.
The Warriors will get back on the road Friday to play at last-place Wenatchee Valley starting at 6 p.m.
Kayla Lind dished 18 assists and hustled after 10 digs against Yakima, Mollie Doyle made three blocks, and Tia Takasaki had 16 digs.