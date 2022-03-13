Walla Walla Community College's softball team followed a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference victories over Chemeketa on Saturday, March 12, with a 12-6 and 12-8 losses to Southwestern Oregon on Sunday on the Warriors' field.
In the opener on Sunday, the Warriors' run in the bottom of the first was answered with five second-half Laker runs, and three more in the third.
Walla Walla scored a run in the third, and two more in each of the fourth and fifth to make it 8-6.
Southwestern Oregon scored another run in the sixth and three more in the seventh for the final score.
Bailee Noland had three hits and four RBI for the Warriors in the game, and also went the distance in the circle.
Southwestern Oregon jumped on WWCC early in the second game, scoring four first-inning runs.
The Warriors answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first, and tied it up with two more in the second inning.
The Lakers regained the lead with a six-run top of the fifth, with Walla Walla scoring three in the bottom of the inning to make it 10-7.
Southwestern Oregon finished off its scoring with two runs in the seventh, and the Warriors' one-run in the bottom of the inning left the final 12-8.
Haylee Brown struck out six Lakers batters over her seven-inning stint in the circle for WWCC.
On Saturday, Warriors raced to a 15-0 lead in the first three innings and ended the game early as Chemeketa couldn't score.
Brown and Kate Hopkins each had three hits in the game for Walla Walla, and Brown struck out nine Storm batters in five innings in the circle.
Noland had four hits in the 13-7 Warrior nightcap victory over Chemeketa.
Walla Walla held a 9-7 over the Storm until its four-run fifth.
