Forward Julio Tapia scored in the final second of the 53rd minute on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to lift the Walla Walla Community College men's soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Wenatchee Valley in a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region match on the Warriors' pitch.
Nathan Alvarado assisted on Tapia's goal that brought WWCC's league record to 4-3-1 and its overall mark to 10-3-1.
Walla Walla outshot Wenatchee Valley, 19-7, and put 11 of its kicks on goal compared to six for Wenatchee Valley.
The Warriors host Blue Mountain Saturday at 2:15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.