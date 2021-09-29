The first half of an NWAC East Region counter between Treasure Valley and Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer teams couldn't have gone much better for the homestanding Warriors on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Walla Walla's Brian Martinez scored two of his team's five goals in the first half, and the Warriors rolled to a 6-1 victory over the Chukars.
Angel Medrano opened scoring in the 14th minute, with Martinez then taking a Medrano feed for make it 2-0 in the 18th minute.
Noe Ayala made it 3-0 12 minutes later, off Jossue Tobar's assist, and then Ayala got his own assist to Erick Perez in the 36th minute.
Martinez's unassisted score late in the first half left WWCC up 5-0 at the break.
In the second half, Tobar scored off Kiko Solis' feed in the 53rd minute.
Treasure Valley's Cristian Ramirez finally put his team on the board late in the game.
Walla Walla's Brendan Gribek started the game in goal, making three saves in the first half.
Ryan Solis took over in the second half, making five saves on the six shots he faced.
The Warriors outshot the Chukars, 21-10, and had five corner kicks to Treasure Valley's one.
Walla Walla next goes to North Idaho at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.