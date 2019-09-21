WENATCHEE — Walla Walla Community College has not figured out a way to win in NWAC East men’s soccer action yet.
At the same time, they have not lost a match.
Here Thursday the Warriors saw a late goal, in the 88th minute, from Wenatchee’s Luis Navarrete snatch a win away from the Warriors.
The Warriors had grabbed a 2-1 lead on a Jose Peralta goal in the 64th minute.
The Warriors withstood the Knights attack until the last two minutes when Navarete slipped his shot into the back of the net for a 2-2 tie.
WWCC had grabbed a lead in the 18th minute on a goal by Moises Martinez off an assist from Jonathan Martinez.
The Warriors took that 1-0 lead into halftime and beyond.
Luis Rodriguez got the Knights even in the 57th minute.
Peralta’s 64th minute goal got the Warriors the lead, but Wenatchee Valley worked for the equalizer which Navarete supplied.
Antonio Campos posted two saves in net for the Warriors. Alexis Calderilla turned away four Warrior shots for Wenatchee Valley.
The Warriors, 0-0-3 in East play, travel to North Idaho Wednesday for a 4:15 East Region match.