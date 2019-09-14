The Walla Walla Community College men’s soccer team battled the Blue Mountain Timberwolves on Saturday, ending up with a 1-1 tie in Northwest Athletic Conference action.
It started off in favor of the Timberwolves with Eduardo Ramirez of Walla Walla receiving a yellow card in the eighth minute and Andres Acuna scoring the opening goal in the 11th minute.
Walla Walla received another yellow card in a first half, plagued by fouls.
Both teams combined for a total of 17 fouls, with Walla Walla whistled for 12 of them.
The second half did not immediately start off well for Walla Walla with Ramirez receiving his second yellow card of the game in the 54th minute, leaving his team with 10 players on the field for the remainder of the day.
But in the 56th minute, Quincy Castillo scored the only goal for Walla Walla to bring them even.
The rest of the game saw two more yellow cards to Walla Walla as well as one to the Timberwolves goalkeeper.
The next Walla Walla Community College men’s soccer game is at Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday, with a 4:15 p.m. kickoff.