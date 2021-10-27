ONTARIO — Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team scored three first-half goals and put six more in the net in the second for a 9-3 Northwest Athletic Conference East victory here on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Osvaldo Moreno opened the Warriors' scoring two minutes in off an Erick Perez feed, and Perez found the first of his three goals 24 minutes in on a Noe Ayala assist.

Antonio Rossi made it 3-0 12 minutes later as Ayala got another assist.

After a Treasure Valley goal to open the second half, Cristian Sanchez and Gustavo Ayala made it 5-1 WWCC before the Chukars scored twice to pull within 5-3.

Angel Medrano then scored two quick goals for the Warriors, the second off Jossue Tobar's feed, and Perez scored Walla Walla's final two at the end of the game for the final margin of victory.

The Warriors outshot Treasure Valley, 21-8, in the match.

