All five Walla Walla Community College starters reached double figures Tuesday night, May 4, and the Warriors used a 27-6 surge to end the first half in a 116-88 triumph over Treasure Valley in Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball action in the Dietrich Dome.
Jake Poulton scored 26 points for the Warriors and Kolby Modrow added 25. The two were a combined 17-of-23 from the field including an 11-for-15 showing from 3-point range.
Drew LaJoices had 20 points for WWCC while teammates Tyler Kartchner and Jander Cline contributed 16 and 13, respectively.
LaJoices scored 11 of his points, nine from outside the arc, during Walla Walla's decisive run before halftime.
The Warriors led 58-41 at the break and by as many as 29 midway through the second half.
"We came out flat," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said, "but once we hit the open guy and hit shots, we played pretty well. We didn't do that in the first 10 minutes.
"Once we got a few 3s to fall, we got some confidence," Reinland said. "We had a phenomenal offensive night."
Walla Walla shot 57 percent for the game and 56 percent from outside the arc.
The Warriors host Yakima Valley Friday night at 7:30.