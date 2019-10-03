The Walla Walla Community College men’s soccer team battled Spokane to a scoreless draw in NWAC East Region action on the Warriors’ field on Wednesday.
For WWCC (3-2-5 overall, 0-1-4 in the East), it was the fourth tie in their past five matches — the exception being a 1-0 loss at North Idaho last week.
The ties, however, have been enough to place the Warriors fifth in their seven-team division.
Spokane came in atop regional standings, but had troubles getting good shots on goal.
Sasquatch goalie Dylan Abad, and Walla Walla’s Antonio Campos, both had solid games, each saving at least four shots.
Spokane had the most shots in the first half with seven.
The second half started with frustration for Walla Walla. The Warriors were whistled for 17 fouls in the second half alone, mostly in its first 20 minutes, but everyone escaped without recieving a yellow card.
Walla Walla was able to trouble Abad a bit later in the second half — much like how Spokane was getting some dangerous set pieces throughout the half — but Campos and the Warriors’ defense managed to hold on.
Walla Walla looks for its first regional win of the season as it hosts Columbia Basin at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.