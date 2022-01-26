ONTARIO, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team opened up a 49-37 halftime lead and cruised to an 89-69 Northwest Athletic Conference victory over Treasure Valley here on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Jander Cline led the Warriors with 26 points, with Jake Wells putting up 24, Spencer Wright 14 and Josh Gillespie 12.
Wells hit 6-of-16 3-pointers, while Cline nailed 2-of-3 treys.
Cline also led WWCC with eight rebounds, with Gillespie grabbing seven and Wells nabbing six.
Walla Walla next hosts Columbia Basin at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.