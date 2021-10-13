Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team put two first-half balls into the back of the net, and made them stand up in a 2-1 Northwest Athletic Conference East victory over Spokane at the Tausick Way field on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Kiko Solis opened scoring for the Warriors in the 30th minute, off an assist from Osvaldo Moreno.
Erick Perez doubled WWCC's lead in the 41st minute, scoring off a penalty kick to leave it 2-0 at halftime.
Spokane's Jose Pulido scored an unassisted goal in the 50th minute, but the Sasquatch couldn't come up with the game-tying score.
Warrior goal keeper Brendan Gribek had seven saves of the eight shots on goal by Spokane.
The game saw seven yellow cards handed out, three against WWCC and four against the Sasquatch.
The Warriors are at Columbia Basin on Saturday.
