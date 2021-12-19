LONGVIEW, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team experienced a lost weekend during a Northwest Athletic Conference crossover tournament hosted by Lower Columbia College at Myklebust Gym.
The Warriors ended an 0-3 showing in the weekend tourney on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 19, with a 78-74 loss to Whatcom.
Walla Walla, which has lost five straight games, wasted a double-double effort by forward Josh Gillespie. The first-year performer scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Covy Kelly and Jake Poulton were close behind Gillespie with 20 points apiece.
Sunday's loss dropped Walla Walla's record to 3-7.
The Warriors are scheduled to travel to Oregon City Dec. 28 and oppose Edmonds in the Clackamas Holiday Invitational Showcase.
