Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team completed play in a four-team weekend Classic in the Dietrich Dome on Sat., Nov. 19, with a 108-94 victory over a club team from Gonzaga University.
The Warriors' starting lineup scored all but two of the team's points on Saturday. Josh Gillespie led the way with 29 points, Trey Arland followed with 27, and Covy Kelly scored 21 points.
Kyson Rose and Spencer Wright tallied 18 and 11 points, respectively, for WWCC.
"We won a tough game," Walla Walla coach Jeff Reinland said. "They were very organized and highly competitive. They were scrappy and played hard.
"Trey Arland and Josh Gilespie had great games for us," he said. "Kyson Rose, Covy Kelly, and Spencer Wright also played well. It was a hard-earned win against a tough group."
Walla Walla's next action comes Dec. 2-3 when it hosts its annual Warrior Classic.
