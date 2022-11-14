TUKWILA, Wash. — There is a sports adage that suggests that it is difficult to beat a team three times in one season.
But don't tell the Columbia Basin College men's soccer team.
The Hawks' Gabriel Delgado converted a penalty kick in the 40th minute on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Starfire Stadium that lifted CBC to a Northwest Athletic Conference championship victory over Walla Walla Community College by one goal to nil.
Columbia Basin, which won the NWAC's Eastern Region title, ended its run to the NWAC crown with its fifth straight win, a mark of 14-3, and its third win this season over WWCC.
The Hawks shut out the Warriors in Walla Walla, 5-0, on Sept. 17 and 2-0 on Oct. 8 in Pasco.
Walla Walla, which placed second in the East and defeated Rogue, Peninsula and defending champion Highline on its way to the final match, concluded the year 16-4-3 after having an eight-match unbeaten streak snapped.
The Hawks outshot the Warriors 21-8 on Sunday and put 10 of their shots on goal compared to three for WWCC.
Dino Ibrulj, Julio Tapia, and Nathan Alvarado had two shots apiece for Walla Walla and keeper Ryan Solis kept the contest tight with nine saves.
