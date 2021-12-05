Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team suffered a pair of defeats during its annual Warrior Classic in the Dietrich Dome over the weekend.
The Warriors lost to Bellevue, 107-77, on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Mt. Hood, 86-76, on Friday.
Guard Jake Poulton led WWCC with 29 points on Saturday and 22 on Friday.
Post Josh Gillespie was Walla Walla's second-leading scorer both nights. He scored 14 versus Bellevue and 18 against Mt. Hood.
The Bulldogs' Maui Sze tallied 40 points on Saturday.
Bellevue shot 62.5 percent from the field (40-of-64), 55.6 percent from 3-point territory (15-of-27), and 92 percent from the free throw line (12-of-13).
Walla Walla travels to Bellevue next weekend for the Bulldog Classic. It plays Highline Friday, Bellevue Saturday, and Chemeketa on Sunday.
