Walla Walla Community College and the Community Colleges of Spokane battled to a 55-55 tie Thursday with 10:49 left in opening NWAC East Region men's basketball action.
Kaeleb Johnson scored nine points the rest of the way for the Sasquatch, and Spokane escaped the Dietrich Dome with an 81-73 win.
The win moves the Sasquatch to 11-3 overall, 1-0 in East play.
"They were tougher than we were tonight," Warrior coach Jeff Reinland said. "They ran a lot of 1-on-1 clear-outs, and that was the difference. They would drive the lane or pull up for a jumper. They are 11-3 for a reason."
Gabe Gallegos drained a triple to start the Warriors with a 3-0 lead 75 seconds into the game.
Walla Walla increased the lead to 10, 20-10, following a Jake Poulton bucket with 10:30 left in the first half.
The Sasquatch mounted a 16-5 run behind 10 points from Garrett White, and grabbed their first lead at 26-25 following a White bucket with 4:50 left in the half.
Walla Walla didn't let the Sasquatch go as a Ryan Wagar bucket kept it a one-point, 32-31, game at the half.
The Warriors got five points from Poulton to open the second half, and tied the game following Poulton's 3-ball at 38 with 17:47 to play.
The Sasquatch could not pull away, and a Faust Ystueta triple got the Warriors tied for the last time at 55-55 with 10:49 left.
Johnson hit a bucket and a trey, and the Sasquatch stretched the lead to 60-55 with 10:22 left. A Poulton triple got the Warriors within 60-58 with 10:08 to play, but that was as close as the Warriors got the rest of the way.
A pull-up jumper from Johnson put the Sasquatch up 79-70 with 1:10 to play, and Spokane finished this one at the free throw line to earn the 81-73 win.
Both teams finished with 30 field goals, but the Sasquatch made 14-of 21 free throws while the Warriors made 3-of-3.
Spokane shot 50 percent, 30-of-60, from the field.
Spokane's Garrett White led all scorers with 24, and pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.
Johnson finished with 19 and Austin White added 16 for the Sasquatch.
"(Garrett) White is the best player in the league," Reinland said. "We had a couple of let downs defensively. Offensively, we didn't pass enough to move the ball."
Poulton, with 19 second-half points, led the Warriors with 23, and dished out eight of the Warriors 17 assists.
Garrett Streufert chipped in 15, and Ystueta finished with 13.
The Warriors. 6-7 overall, 0-1 NWAC East, travel to Yakima on Saturday.
Sasquatch 81, Warriors 73
SPOKANE (81) — A. White 16, Johnson 19, Reese 9, Alstrom 6, G. White 24, Mack 3, Stith 2, Haaland, Michaels. Totals 30 14-21 81.
WWCC (73) — Ystueta 13, Poulton 23, Streufert 15, Gallegos 5, Cline 8, Wagar 2, Modrow 2, Kern, Clayton 2. Totals 30 3-3 73.
Halftime — Spo 32, WWCC 31. 3-point goals — Spo 5 (Johnson 3), WWCC 10 (Ystueta 3, Poulton 3). Total fouls — Spo 13, WWCC 19. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — Spo 32 (White 8), WWCC 30 (Poulton 6, Streufert 6). Turnovers — Spo 9, WWCC 14. Assists — Spo 12 (Mack 5), WWCC 17 (Poulton 8).