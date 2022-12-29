OREGON CITY — Guard Covy Kelly scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Walla Walla Community College men's basketball team to a 76-72 victory over Linn-Benton during day two of the three-day Clackamas Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Kelly, one of just eight Warriors to suit up for the contest, made nine of 16 shots from the field including 8-of-13 from 3-point range.
Kyson Rose was next on WWCC's scoring list with 20. Spencer Wright added 14 for Walla Walla and Josh Gillespie put up 13 points.
"The Warrior men won a tough game," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. "Linn-Benton is an excellent team and is well coached.
"Covey Kelly had a big game for us and, overall, everyone played well," he said.
Walla Walla plays the host Cougars Friday at 3 p.m.
