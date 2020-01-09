Walla Walla Community College's men fell behind Wenatchee Valley early, and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 90-84 NWAC East Region loss at the Dietrich Dome on Wednesday night.
The Warriors got into early foul trouble and struggled to keep possession of the ball at times, allowing the Knights to jump out to an early 12-2 lead.
From there, though, WWCC contained Wenatchee.
“I thought we played fine,” WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. “Wenatchee Valley is a huge team, and they killed us inside. But we outrebounded them, scored as many field goals as they did, and we made more threes.”
Wenatchee Valley did have one additional advantage on the scoresheet, however.
The Knights toed the free throw line 44 times, compared to the Warriors’ 19 foul shots.
“It was the difference in the game; they outscored us by 14 at the line in a six-point game,” he said. “I think overall, we played right with them. I don’t think they outplayed us.”
To Reinland’s point, the Warriors refused to back away from the Knights on defense, sticking to their man-to-man scheme the entire game.
On offense, the Warriors slowed the pace to neutralize the Knight athleticism.
Walla Walla collected 14 assists and shot an even 50 percent from the field.
“We were trying to make them play a little bit,” Reinland said. “We played pretty good defense, too; their big gun got his points, but they were all tough ones.”
In addition, the Warriors shot the lights out from beyond the arc, going 8 for 16 from downtown.
Ultimately, though, the Knights’ physicality won out.
Warriors’ starters Garrett Streufert and Jander Cline, plus sixth man Ryan Wagar, all fouled out, and Faust Ystueta left the game with a hand injury.
“They’re big, and they wore us down a little bit,” Reinland said. “And, ultimately, I’m just amazed at the number of free throws they got.”
Jake Poulton led the Warriors with 24 points on the night, and was effective orchestrating the offense in the late goings.
Streufert added 18, and Ystueta tacked on an additional 15.
Streufert also led the way with 10 rebounds, giving him a double-double on the night.
Jander Cline, Kolby Modrow, and Josh Clayton each grabbed five of their own.
The Warriors (6-9, 0-3) host another NWAC juggernaut on Saturday, this time squaring off with North Idaho (14-1, 2-0) at 4 p.m.
Knights 90, Warriors 84
WENATCHEE VALLEY (90) — Parsons 22, Evans 21, Allen 15, Hopkins 11, Jones 8, Hatch 7, Michels 6.
WALLA WALLA CC (84) — Poulton 24, Streufert 18, Ystueta 15, Cline 14, Kern 6, Wagar 3, Modrow 3, Clayton 1.
Halftime — 46-39 WVC. 3-pt field goals — WVC 0; WWCC 8 (Poulton 3). Fouls — WVC 14 (Hopkins, Hatch 3); WWCC 26 (Streufert, Cline, Wagar 5). Foulouts — WVC 0; WWCC 3 (Streufert, Cline, Wagar). Technical fouls — WVC 0; WWCC 2 (Clark, Young). Rebounds — WVC 25 (Allen 7); WWCC 33 (Streufert 10). Turnovers — WVC 8 (Evans 3); WWCC 16 (Poulton 6). Assists — WVC 5 (Evans, Parsons 2); WWCC 14 (Poulton, Streufert 4).