CLE ELUM, Wash. — Walla Walla improved by four shots here Monday at Suncadia Resort, but still dropped one spot in the final team standings in the women’s Highline Invitational golf tournament.
Led by Alex Bangs and Madison Darnold, the Warriors finished fourth in a field of nine teams entered in the 36-hole tourney on the 5,327-yard par-72 Prospector course.
Bangs shot back-to-back rounds of 86 for a 172 total that was good for seventh place in the field of 43 players. Darnold opened with a 92 Sunday and improved to 81 Monday for a 173 total and eighth place.
The third member of the WWCC squad, Karrie Gould, had rounds of 101 and 108. Her 209 tally was good for 30th place.
The Warriors began play Monday in third place after a first-round team tally of 279. But despite shooting 275 Monday, they were surpassed by Bellevue, which shot 259 Monday, a 30-stroke improvement over their first-day tally.
Skagit Valley won the event at 497, 15 strokes ahead of second-place Spokane. The Cardinals scored 234 Monday, 19 shots better than their opening-round score, while Spokane’s 255 count Monday was just two shots better than its Sunday score.
Bellevue was third at 548, followed by Walla Walla 554, Columbia Basin 574, Centralia 581, Highline 592, Grays Harbor 594 and Southwest Oregon 619.
Emma Torres of Spokane was the women’s medalist at 160, shooting 81 Sunday and 79 Monday. Skagit Valley’s Grace Christenson turned in the tournament’s best round, a 3-over-par 75 Monday, which left her two shots back due to a first-round 87.
In men’s play on the same track, playing at 6,663 yards, a pair of Grays Harbor finished 1-2 individually and Bellevue walked off with the team trophy.
Tyler Cassell of the Chokers finished at 148 for 36 holes after rounds of 76 and 72. Travis Bossio shot 78 Sunday and 74 Monday to finish in a 3-way tie for second place at 152.
Tyler Spalti of Bellevue and Sam Pauley of Spokane had identical rounds of 75 Sunday and 77 Monday to also finish at 152.
Bellevue won the team championship with a 606 score. Spokane was second at 161, Southwest Oregon scored 628, Grays Harbor 630, Skagit Valley 660, Olympic 661, Columbia Basin 673 and Walla Walla 713.
The Warriors’ Augue Allenbach shot 81-87—168 and finished tied for 25th in the field of 46 men. Patrick McKibben scored 93-83—176 and was 37th, Shea Kimball was 95-87—182 and finished 42nd and Seth Samuels was 94-93—187 and placed 45th.