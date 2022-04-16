YAKIMA — Walla Walla Community College scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning of the first game of its Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region baseball doubleheader with Yakima Valley on Saturday, April 16.
But the Warriors came up two runs short, 9-7.
A final score and game-two details were not available at press time.
Chad Redinger, Nathan Tastad, and Bobby Holtzinger had two hits apiece in game one for WWCC.
Sam Biggers, Ivan Palomino, Tastad, Logan Meyer, and Holtzinger delivered run-scoring singles during Walla Walla's ninth-inning rally. Koby Holt added an RBI groundout to third base prior to Holtzinger's base knock.
Saturday's twin bill was scheduled to be played at WWCC, but was moved to Yakima due to inclement weather.
The Warriors host Big Bend Wednesday at 1 p.m.
