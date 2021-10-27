ONTARIO — Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team scored four unanswered second-half goals to take a 5-1 Northwest Athletic Conference East victory over Treasure Valley here on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The Warriors and Chukars played to a 1-all halftime draw, with Mallory Hemenway scoring Walla Walla's game-tieing goal 44 minutes in off Spencer Seabaugh's assist.
In the second half, Emmy Williams scored unassisted goals in the 65th and 69th minutes to put WWCC up 3-1.
Callie Baker added to the Warriors' lead in the 84th minute off Williams' feed, and Brielle Schneider finalized scoring in the 88th minute.
Josey Gunter had five saves in goal for Walla Walla.
The Warriors outshot the Chukars, 9-4.
