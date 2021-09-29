Outside hitter Brook Dribnak posted 10 kills, while teammates Gracie Dines and Taiylor Bybee added eight and six, respectively, as Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team fought off stubborn Yakima Valley, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22, in a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region match Wednesday night, Sept. 29, in the Dietrich Dome.

Both teams are now 3-2 in league play. The Warriors are 10-3 overall and YVC is 9-9.

Marci Clayton and Hayley Shaw distributed a combined 27 assists in the match. Clayton had 14 and Shaw 13.

Clayton and Hayley Bretz were credited with 11 digs apiece. Sydney Wilson was close behind with 10.

Olivia Tolman contributed five blocks to WWCC's triumph.

"I was impressed with how we bounced back (after a three-set loss at Columbia Basin last Friday)," Walla Walla coach Chelsie Speer said. "I was glad to see them respond."

The Warriors' next scheduled match, Friday at North Idaho, has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Cardinals' program, Speer said. WWCC will be rewarded with a victory by forfeit as a result, Speer said.

Walla Walla hosts Treasure Valley next Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Tags

Load comments