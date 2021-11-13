ALBANY, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team fell to Skagit Valley in five sets to open Northwest Athletic Conference regional tournament play here on Saturday, Nov. 13.
The Warriors fell 25-21, 18-28, 19-25, 25-21 and 15-11.
Marci Clayton had 11 kills, 14 setting assists and 16 digs for the Warriors against Skagit Valley, Haley Shaw had 34 setting assists and 10 digs, and Gracie Dines smacked 14 kills and picked up 18 digs.
Brooklyn Dribnak also had 14 kills as well as five digs, Taiylor Bybee had four kills and four blocks, Hayley Bretz came up with 31 digs, Sydney Wilson had two service aces and 18 digs, Mollie Doyle had four kills, two blocks and nine digs, and Olivia Tolman six kills, three blocks, and four digs.
The loss put Walla Walla into a loser-out match Saturday evening, and the Warriors saw their season end with a four-set loss to Tacoma. Scores were 25-21, 13-25, 25-23, 25-22.
Dribnak had seven kills, Clayton and Haley Shaw each made 14 assists, and Bretz made 22 digs.
