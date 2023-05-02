League-leading Walla Walla Community College made short work of visiting Yakima Valley in both ends of a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region softball doubleheader on Tuesday, May 2, at Warrior Field.
Walla Walla won both games by way of the eight-run mercy rule — 8-0 and 14-6. Both games were called in the fifth inning.
Walla Walla raised its records to 21-3 in the East and 31-7 overall. The Warriors extended their winning streak to seven games with Tuesday's sweep.
The Warriors hit the road this weekend for Eastern Region twin bills at Spokane on Friday and North Idaho Saturday.
