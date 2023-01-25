ONTARIO — Walla Walla Community College raised its Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region-best record to 7-0 after a 75-37 thumping of Treasure Valley in women's collegiate basketball action on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The Warriors improved to 17-2 overall with their seventh straight win.
WWCC's Darbi Avery paced all scorers and rebounders in the game with a monster double-double — 18 points and 18 rebounds.
McKenzie Long scored 17 points for Walla Walla and was 5-for-8 from 3-point range.
Paige Pentzer contributed to the triumph with 12 rebounds.
Ten Warrior players — five starters and five reserves — scored in Wednesday's romp. WWCC shot 49 percent from the field (28-of-57) and made half of its 3-point tries (10-for-20).
Walla Walla allowed just 15 Chuckar field goals on 60 shots and four treys in 22 attempts.
The Warriors' road to the rout was established early. They led 19-5 after one quarter and 41-11 at halftime.
"Darbi was playing in front of probably 100 fans, and she really came to play," WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "Eighteen and 18 is pretty solid, I’d say.
"We came out excited and hit some shots right away," Hazeltine said. "A different team than last week. McKenzie shot like we know she can. She was really the key. She played so well."
The Warriors host Columbia Basin on Saturday.
