Walla Walla Community College's Bobbi Hazeltine had achieved a lion's share of success during her 24 seasons as head women's basketball coach.
Northwest Athletic Conference championships.
NWAC Eastern Region crowns.
And now: 500 career victories!
The latest triumph occurred during the final session of the annual Warrior Classic on Sat., Dec. 3, in the Dietrich Dome.
Walla Walla had a trio of double-figure scorers — Kylie Wood (15 points), Darbi Avery (12), and McKenzie Long (11) — and waltzed its way to a 77-25 rout of Tacoma.
"Everybody hit the stat sheet," Hazeltine said. "If they didn't score, they got an assist or a rebound. It was a total team effort. We passed the ball well and played really good defense. It's always fun when you play good defense."
Hazeltine said her long list of victories is "a tribute to all the girls who made the baskets. I told the girls afterward that I didn't make the baskets.
"It's a tribute to all the kids," Hazeltine said. "It's not about me. It's about the program."
In Saturday's Classic opener, Columbia Basin beat Southwestern Oregon, 71-54.
The Warriors are scheduled to play Clark and South Puget Sound next weekend at the Columbia Basin Invitational in Pasco.
