Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team suffered its first Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region loss of the season on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Dietrich Dome.
Despite 20 points and 17 rebounds from Darbi Avery, and 18 points from Dylan Lovett, the Warriors came up short against Columbia Basin, 77-69.
Walla Walla is now a league-best 7-1 in the NWAC East and 17-3 overall after having a seven-game winning streak snapped.
"They just outplayed us," Walla Walla coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "They outshot us, and they came with energy.
"We were down 14 and came back to without three," she said. "We had some untimely turnovers and we didn’t shoot the ball well.
"Darbi and Dylan played really well for us, but we didn’t get a lot from anyone else," Hazeltine said. "They did. That was the difference."
The Warriors play at Spokane on Wednesday.
