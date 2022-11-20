PASCO — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team roared to a 25-2 lead after one quarter in an 85-33 rout of the Multnomah junior varsity during the final session of a weekend Classic hosted by Columbia Basin College on Saturday, Nov. 19, at newly named Cheryl Holden court.
The Warriors, fresh off a 61-54 upset of top-ranked Peninsula one night earlier, placed four players in double figures led by the double-double effort — 21 points and 11 rebounds — of Paige Pentzer, who made seven-of-12 shot from the field and six-of-seven free throws.
Former McLoughlin High School star Emma Leber, like Pentzer, recorded a double-double — 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Darbi Avery scored 14 points for WWCC, while teammate Hollie Ziegler, like Leber, scored 11 points.
"Paige and Emma both did a great job at the post position," Warrior coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "It's nice when two players can contribute with double doubles.
"We got to play everyone and got some good experience this weekend," Hazeltine said.
Walla Walla's next competitive foray comes early next month when it hosts its annual Warrior Classic Dec. 2-3.
