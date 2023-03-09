PASCO — Walla Walla Community College registered a convincing victory on Thursday, March 9, during Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament action at Cheryl Holden Court on the Columbia Basin College campus.
The Warriors claimed a 68-41 victory over Lower Columbia in a round-of-16 matchup.
Starting post Paige Pentzer and former McLoughlin High School star Emma Leber — in a reserve role — led WWCC with 14 points apiece. Both Pentzer and Leber were 6-for-8 from the field.
Starter McKenzie Long and Holly Ziegler — coming off the bench — added 11 points each to the Walla Walla point total.
Darbi Avery, despite fouls difficulty, snared a game-high 15 rebounds and Pentzer grabbed 11. The Warriors outboarded the Red Devils 45-22.
Walla Walla shot 53 percent from the field and limited Lower Columbia to 23-percent efficiency including a 1-for-21 showing from 3-point range.
The Warriors advance to the Elite Eight against Peninsula, a 79-76 winner over Linn-Benton on Thursday, at 2 p.m. on Friday.
