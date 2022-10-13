Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team obliterated a scoreless halftime standoff with eight second-half goals in an 8-0 victory over Wenatchee Valley in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action Wednesday, Oct. 12 on the WWCC pitch.
Dylan DeLange scored a hat trick and Kate McGregor added two goals as the Warriors improved to 5-3-2 in league and 8-3-3 overall.
Chowder Bailey, Raquelle Trogden, and Gracie Soto had a goal apiece for Walla Walla.
Six different Walla Walla players chalked up assists in the match — Bailey, Trogden, Mikailyn O'Dell, Chloe Bafus, Hailey Rogan and Klaritssa Cruz.
The Warriors outshot the Knights 28-0 in the match. They fired 15 shots in the first half and 13 after halftime.
Walla Walla hosts Blue Mountain Saturday at noon.
