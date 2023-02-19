The Walla Walla Warriors women’s basketball team has already shown, with 8- and 10-game winning streaks this season, that they know how to find the gas pedal and crush it like a tin can.
Lately, however, Bobbi Hazeltine’s squad has been searching for the brakes.
Walla Walla rediscovered its shooting stroke to complement its notoriously stingy defense and stop a late-season mini-skid with a 71-58 comeback victory over North Idaho in an NWAC East Division contest on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Dietrich Dome.
Dylan Lovett and McKenzie Long scored 19 points apiece for the third-ranked Warriors (19-6, 9-4 in division), who shot 50 percent from beyond the 3-point arc in the second half and outscored the Cardinals (13-11, 7-6) 63-43 over the final three quarters to stop a two-game losing streak and improve to .500 over their last six games.
Walla Walla stayed one game behind first-place Columbia Basin, to which it pays a visit on Feb. 25, with three games remaining in the regular season.
“It feels like we haven’t won in three months,” Hazeltine said. “It has been kind of frustrating; we’ve lost some close games.”
The third quarter was the true turning point for Walla Walla, which turned an eight-point deficit into a seven-point lead with a 23-8 run starting at the 7:40 mark. The Warriors hit four 3-pointers during the blitzkrieg while holding the visitors without a field goal.
“We play defense. We rebound,” Hazeltine said. “If we can make shots, we’re good. When we lose, its usually because we can’t buy a bucket."
The Walla Walla swoon, if you can call two consecutive losses that, insinuated itself in the early going Saturday.
The Warriors trailed 15-8 after a difficult first quarter (they made just two of 12 shots) and went eight minutes, 43 seconds, bridging the first and second periods, without making a field goal.
But even with defensive standout and rebounding machine Darbi Avery saddled with foul trouble, Hazeltine’s squad rallied, with buckets from Long, Lovett, Kylie Wood (16 points) and Malia Cortes helping to keep North Idaho from running away.
It was 28-24, Cardinals, at halftime.
And then?
“We got our shooting back,” said Hazeltine. “We got some big defensive stops, too. But tonight, we hit some shots.”
Walla Walla made 7 of 13 field goals and hit four of six 3s in the third quarter, which it won 27-18.
A 3-pointer by Hollie Ziegler opened the fourth quarter, Long scored on the drive after one of Emma Leber’s two emphatic blocked shots, and then Ziegler stroked a baseline jumper to run the Warrior lead to 58-46 with 7:45 to go.
They coasted from there, never leading by fewer than nine points.
Walla Walla dominated the glass 42-26 and had assists on 18 of 22 makes. Lovett added seven assists and six rebounds, and Long ripped down eight boards.
Addie Kiefer paced the Cardinals with 11 points. Paige Beem and Kaylee Banks added 10 points apiece off of the bench for North Idaho.
