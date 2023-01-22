Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region-leading Walla Walla Community College, after an abysmal first half, smashed visiting Blue Mountain 44-23 in the second half during a 58-40 victory on Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors, No. 3 in the latest NWAC poll, improved to 6-0 in league and 16-2 overall.
Walla Walla got 14 points from McKenzie Long and 13 from Dylan Lovett — who completed a double-double showing with 11 rebounds.
Darbi Avery narrowly missed a double-double of her own, but scored nine points and claimed 13 rebounds.
"It seemed like no one could make a shot in the first half, on either team," Warrior coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "Once we made a shot in the third quarter, it was kind of contagious. We finally broke the ice and started scoring.
"We played outstanding defense, and that’s what won the game for us," she said.
The Timberwolves shot just 25 percent for the game, 15-for-60.
Walla Walla plays at Treasure Valley on Wednesday.
