LONGVIEW, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team scored just 16 points in the first half of its opening game at the Lower Columbia College Holiday Classic at Myklebust Gymnasium on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
But the Warriors outscored Bellevue 22-5 in the third quarter, 33-15 in the second half, and improved to 9-0 with a 49-44 victory.
Dylan Lovett and Kylie Wood — a starter and reserve, respectively — led WWCC with 10 points apiece. Paige Pentzer narrowly missed a double-double, but aided the Walla Walla cause with eight points and nine rebounds.
"We were down 13 in the second quarter. We couldn't get any offense going," Warrior coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "We attempted 21 shots in the first half. It was evident we were coming off a long break.
"We just went to a different offense that spread the floor a little," Hazeltine said of a key second-half adjustment. "It caused some problems for Bellevue and really got us going."
WWCC's next Classic game is Thursday against top-ranked Lane.
"We can't play (Thursday) like we played (Wednesday)," Hazeltine said. "They are just too good."
