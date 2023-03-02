Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team came dangerously close to suffering an embarrassing loss in its Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region and regular-season finale on Wednesday, March 1, in the Dietrich Dome.
But a key steal and a couple of offensive rebounds off missed free throws in the closing seconds clinched a 60-58 overtime victory over Eastern Region co-cellar-dweller Treasure Valley.
Wednesday's narrow escape, coupled with Wenatchee Valley's 60-55 loss at North Idaho, clinched a second-place finish in the Eastern Region for WWCC.
Walla Walla will take a 21-7 overall record into next week's NWAC Tournament in Pasco.
McKenzie Long led a Warrior threesome in double figures with 18 points. Darbi Avery added 12 and Kylie Wood scored 10 points.
Former McLoughlin product Emma Leber played a key role in the WWCC triumph with eight points.
Walla Walla allowed just eight points in quarters two and three, but yielded 22 points in the first quarter and 16 in the fourth.
The Warriors won despite a 33-percent showing from the field — including 3-of-22 from outside the 3-point line — and shot just 54 percent from the free throw line (7-of-13).
"This game was a struggle," WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "We did not play particularly well, but found a way to get the 'W'."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.