Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team and visiting North Idaho battled to a 1-1 tie in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on the Warrior pitch.
Wednesday's draw kept both teams tied for third in the East standings with 4-1-1 records. The Warriors are now 7-1-2 overall and NIC is 6-2-1.
Walla Walla's Gracie Soto scored the game's first goal just 13 seconds before halftime off an assist by Chowder Bailey.
North Idaho tallied an unassisted equalizer in the 79th minute.
The Cardinals outshot Walla Walla 11-9. The Warriors put seven shots on goal compared with five for North Idaho.
The Warriors play their next match Saturday at Yakima Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.