Walla Walla Community College's women improved to 3-0 in the Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region basketball wars and 13-2 overall after a 58-45 victory over Spokane on Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the Dietrich Dome.
McKenzie Long scored a game-high 21 points and Darbi Avery added 17 as the Warriors dropped the Sasquatch to 1-2 in league and 1-9 overall.
The contest was not nearly as close as the final score would suggest. WWCC's largest lead of the game was a 24-point spread that was fashioned with 33 seconds left in the third quarter.
Walla Walla and Spokane played a tight first quarter that ended with the Warriors holding an 11-10 edge.
Walla Walla imposed its will on the opposition in the middle two frames. Walla Walla outscored Spokane 36-15 — 16-9 in the second quarter and 20-6 in the third — and led 47-25 prior to an anti-climactic final period.
"We had a distinct height advantage and didn't do a very good job of getting the ball inside," Warrior coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "We told (the team) at halftime we needed to go inside and we did. We did a good job of executing in the second half."
Another key was Avery limiting Spokane's leading scorer, Madi Gebers, to nine points.
"Darbi played really well and did a good job on Gebers," Hazeltine said. "The rest took care of itself."
The Warriors' next game is Saturday at North Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.