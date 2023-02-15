Walla Walla Community College suffered its fourth loss in five games on Wednesday, Feb. 15, during Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region women's basketball action in the Dietrich Dome.
A steal and layin by Farrah Parrish with 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter lifted visiting Wenatchee Valley to a 58-56 victory.
The Warriors are now 8-4 in league play and 18-6 overall.
Darbi Avery led WWCC with 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Dylan Lovett added 13 for Walla Walla.
The Knights scored 16 points off of 12 Warrior turnovers including the two most important tallies of the night.
Walla Walla proved to be its own worst enemy at times. The Warriors made just 3-of-12 shots from 3-point range and converted just nine free throws in 16 attempts.
The Warriors host North Idaho on Saturday.
