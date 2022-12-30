LONGVIEW, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team lost its last game in the Lower Columbia Holiday Classic on Friday, Dec. 30, at Myklebust Gymnasium.
The Warriors are now 10-2 on the season after a 69-62 loss to Umpqua — now 11-1.
McKenzie Long led WWCC with 20 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Former McLoughlin High School star Emma Leber scored 10 points and yanked down six boards for Walla Walla.
Dylan Lovett and Malia Cortes scored nine points apiece for the Warriors.
Walla Walla led 10-9 after the first quarter, but allowed 20 points in each of the last three periods.
Walla Walla hosts Big Bend for a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region game on Wednesday.
