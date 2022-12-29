LONGVIEW, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team put forth a gallant effort against the Northwest Athletic Conference's top-ranked team during the second session of Lower Columbia College's Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29.
But an eight-point third quarter doomed the Warriors in a 65-57 loss to the Lane Titans.
The loss, WWCC's first in 10 games, occurred despite a game-high, 26-point effort by McKenzie Long.
Long's resume included a 9-for-15 showing from the field and a 5-for-9 performance outside the 3-point line.
Walla Walla led 20-18 after one quarter, but was outscored 22-15 in the second quarter prior to its single-digit debacle after halftime.
