MOSES LAKE — Walla Walla Community College fell out of a first-place tie with Columbia Basin atop the Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region standings after a 66-62 loss to Big Bend in women's basketball action on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The loss, coupled with CBC's 71-54 victory over North Idaho on Wednesday, left the Warriors a full game behind the red-hot Hawks.
Walla Walla, which started league play 7-0, is now 8-3 in the East and 18-5 overall.
Paige Pentzer scored 21 points and nabbed 10 rebounds to lead Walla Walla. Kylie Wood added 11 for the Warriors.
Walla Walla trailed 41-28 at halftime but cut the Vikings' lead to one, 60-59, on a Wood layup with 3:12 left in the fourth quarter.
But that's as close as Walla Walla would get.
The Warriors shot just 35 percent from the field and were 3-for-27 from 3-point distance.
Walla Walla hosts Wenatchee Valley in its next game on Wednesday.
