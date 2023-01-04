Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team led 18-0 after one quarter and cruised to an 82-43 victory over Big Bend in the Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region opener for both schools on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors, 11-2 overall, had four players in double figures led by the 16 points of Darbi Avery. Paige Pentzer and Malia Cortes added 12 points each, and former McLoughlin High School product Emma Leber had 11.
WWCC got 10 points apiece in the first half from Avery and Pentzer, and Cortes drained a 25-foot 3 in the closing seconds to give WWCC a 41-18 lead at intermission.
Walla Walla prospered in the opening half with 18 field goals on 39 shots and limited the Vikings to 22-percent efficiency including an 0-for-15 showing in the first quarter.
"We really put a lot of stock in our scouting reports," Warriors coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "We played the percentages on who we had to guard. That first quarter is the best defense we've played in a long time.
"When we play like that, it's a lot of fun," Hazeltine said. "Our post players picked their zone apart."
The Warriors' next game is Saturday at Yakima Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.